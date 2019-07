Mr. Boyce Dooley, age 85 of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Trion, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Mont Clair Senior Living Center in Decatur, Georgia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Coffman Funeral Home.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel