Mr. Bobby Starling Hill, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Hill was born in Rome, Georgia on September 24, 1944, son of the late James Hill and the late Evelyn Hutchens. He was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, Mr. Hill worked for a number of years at Bekaert.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Lou Templeton Hill, to whom he was married on September 29, 1962; a daughter, Melinda Sue Hill, Rome; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Floyd Memory Gardens Columbarium.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.READ LESS

