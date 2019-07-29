Mr. Billy Edward Cooper, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in a Cartersville hospice facility.

Mr. Cooper was born in Tallahassee, FL on February 24, 1939, son of the late V. L. Cooper and the late Christine Eubanks Cooper Alderson. He was a 1957 graduate of Darlington School. He attended Pearl River Junior College in Mississippi and graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN with a B. S. degree in Political Science. Mr. Cooper served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with State Mutual Insurance Company here in Rome for many years. After having worked at the Y. M. C. A. early in his years, he continued to be an active volunteer. He was also a youth coach at the Boys Club for many years. Mr. Cooper was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia “Patsy” Kelly, to whom he was married on June 18, 1966; a daughter, Christi Cooper Cates (Bruce), Rome; a son, Todd Cooper (Ashley), Jefferson, GA; 4 grandchildren, Anna Katherine Cates and Cooper Cates, both of Rome, and Ava Grace Cooper and Emma Kay Cooper, both of Jefferson, GA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 3pm at First Baptist Church of Rome with his Pastor, the Rev. Matt Duvall officiating. Private interment will follow later in Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church on Wednesday from 1 until 2:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Rome Preschool, 100 E. 4th Avenue, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.