Mount Vernon Mills in Trion has plans to expand operations in a move that will increase production of its line of flame resistant cloth.

Vice-President of Flame Resistant Fabrics for Mount Vernon Mike Woods told “Textile World” that the rapid growth in the flame resistant products has presented the mill in Trion with challenges related to space and equipment. Woods says that Mount Vernon plans a new 4,500 square ft of production space in Trion that will increase production and finished fabric capacity by 20%.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of this year, and will be in use by the end of the year.

Mount Vernon produces fire resistant fabric from USA fiber and the product is finished in-house, all under one roof. Woods said that as Mount Vernon’s business continues to innovate and grow, the expansion will enable their customers across the world to access durable, high-performing fabrics from Mount Vernon.

Mount Vernon just recently wrapped up a trade-show in Chattanooga where they displayed examples of Mount Vernon FR products. The company will also be participating in upcoming trade shows in New Orleans, LA, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada, Overland Park, KS and Dussledorf, Germany.

Mount Vernon offers several lines of fire resistant material and also has the capability of allowing customers to tailor fire resistant fabrics to fit the unique needs of their industry, from electrical to oil and gas to utilities and more. Mount Vernon’s web site says, “Customers can customize our FR fabric by fabric type, weight and/or color so that you get exactly what your work demands, while still getting the durable FR protection you need.”

From AM 1180