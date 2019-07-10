The Forum River Center in collaboration with Ready or Not Entertainment, announces a concert featuring Georgia based Mother’s Finest.

The internationally known funk rock band will perform on Saturday, August 23rd 2019 at 7:30 pm at The Forum RIver Center along with The Vintage Vixens.

Concert & Ticket Details Saturday, August 23rd 2019 at 7:30 pm at The Forum River Center. To purchase tickets visit: www.forumrivercenter.com or call 888-479-6300



The bands earliest recognition came from the CBS albums, Another Mother Further (1977), Mother Factor (1978) and the much acclaimed Mother s Finest Live (1979). These recordings yielded the iconic ´Baby Love , ´Piece Of The Rock , ´Love Changes , ´Truth ll Set You Free and ´Mickeys Monkey`, that still reign as fan favorites. Their latest studio recording Goody Two Shoes & The Filthy Beast is soon scheduled for release. Though veterans of the music business & inductees into The Georgia Music Hall of Fame, if you are fortunate enough to catch them in concert you will not experience a band you would consider “old school” though you will get schooled by the raucous blend of high energy vocals,

soulful modern grooves, funky rhythms & pure power! The sound is undeniably theirs and whether you have caught them live or were one of the 1 million + that witnessed their life-altering broadcast of the

Rockpalast performance in Germany; you will keep coming back for more.The current line-up includes vocalists Joyce Kennedy and Glenn Murdock, bassist Wyzard and guitarist Moses Mo, all four original

members of the first line-up dating back to 1970. Guitarist John Hayes and drummer Dion Derek have proved to complement Mother’s Finest perfectly since their comeback in 1989.

This band has rocked for more than forty years and still sounds as if they had just undergone their first baptism of fire.