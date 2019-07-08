Miss Belva Jean Ingle, age 77, of Trion, Georgia passed away Friday, July 05, 2019 at the Health Center at Standifer Place in Chattanooga.

Ms. Ingle was born in Jonesville, Virginia on January 1, 1942, daughter of the late Oscar Robert Ingle and Viola Maude Fleming. She received her college education at Berry College and West Georgia College, ultimately earning her Bachelor’s Master’s Specialist’s Degree. She retired from Trion City Schools after 34 years of service. While teaching at Trion, she sponsored cheerleading for 25 years, sponsored the yearbook, was Star Teacher, and kept the score for Basketball games for 45 years. Ms. Ingle was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan and loved the basketball teams of Kentucky and Duke Universities.

Ms. Ingle is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Judith Ann Maki, Ardella and Bill Ledford, Sharon Sue and Edward Vosburgh, Carolyn Elaine and Rev. Gary Cope and Sandra Kay and Joe Diffenderfer; brothers and sister-in-law, David Stephen and Eser Ingle and William Jack Ingle; Special Friend, Allen Hayes; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Ms. Ingle will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Cope and Rev. Stacey Cope officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Phil Williams, Ronald Patty, Jimmy Rosato, Lamar Logan, Tab Gable and Levi Hatcher. Honorary Pallbearers will be Trion High School Alumni.

Ms. Ingle will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

Coffman Funeral Home, PEtitt Chapel