Christopher Leedrius Pullen, 22, and Dennis Marvin Morris, 61 of both of Rome, were arrested after an incident at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Blvd in which both attempted to allegedly severely injure each other.

Reports said that Morris attacked Pullen with a box cutter. Pullen suffered two cuts to his body.

Reports added that Pullen then grabbed a brock and tool a “fight stance” which placed Morris in fear of his safety.

Both are charged with aggravated assault.