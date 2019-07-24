Melvin Otto Atkins, age 94, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019.

He was born on April 6, 1925 in Birdseye Indiana a son of the late Ivan Wilson Atkins and the late Ester Mae Dearborn Atkins. He was a United States Veteran having served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He had worked for Larry Bradshaw’s Body Shop for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Atkins was also preceded in death by his wife, Lorena Fern Atkins in 2006; a son, Harold Atkins; brothers, Edward, Maurice and Dardin Atkins.

Mr. Atkins is survived by children, Danny Curtis Atkins, Melvin Thomas Atkins, Thomas Clay Atkins, Janet Louise Thorpe, Judy Thomas, Connie Atkins Mack, Jane and Donna; brothers, Ivan Atkins, Ollie Atkins and James Atkins; sister, Louise Kruger; and a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In keeping with Mr. Atkins request and wishes, he will be cremated.