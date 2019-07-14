Mary Edna Ballard Vaughn, age 79, of Rome passed away Friday July 12, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Vaughn was born on December 14, 1939 in Floyd County to the late Johnny Ballard and Gertude Allen Ballard. She was employed with Inland Paper for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Ronnie Ballard and Bobbie Ballard; two sisters: Net Black and Glenda Young.

Survivors include her husband: Jack D. Vaughn; son: Timothy E. Bailey, daughter: Kelli L. Singh; grandchildren: Bryson Bailey, Brooke Cushing, T.J. Bailey, Madison Bailey, Chris Cushing; great grandchildren: Cheyenne Grace, Kaylin Avery; sister: Freda Mitchell.

The family will have a private interment.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the complete obituary.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.