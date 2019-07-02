The Rome-Floyd Development Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to name Melissa “Missy” Kendrick as its new president.

Kendrick comes to the authority from Polk County where she served in the same position.

Kendrick also served as the 2018 chair of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

She has “directly contributed to the creation of over 850 jobs and $330 million in new investment. In Polk County she is credited in the assist of the location or expansion of 15 businesses or industries. The growth represents $92 million in capital investments and 397 new jobs for Polk County since 2016.

The move comes after an announcement last year that removed the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce from handling the recruitment and new development in the county.

The move from the chamber came with some controversy between city and county officials.