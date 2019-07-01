Jane Holsonback Mathis, 65, of Rome died suddenly at her residence Monday, July 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue with Reverends Mac McCurry, Clyde Hampton, and Horace Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 PM until the funeral hour.

A complete announcement will be made Wednesday by Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, who is serving the family of Jane Holsonback Mathis.