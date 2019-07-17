James Edward Patterson, age 82, of Rome passed away Monday July 15, 2019 in a local hospital.
In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Patterson will be cremated and no formal services will be held.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Related Posts
Mrs. Sara Ann Howard, age 88, of Rome
July 11, 2019
Betty Thacker Sapp, age 93, of Rome
January 28, 2019
Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Kilgore, age 80, of Silver Creek
November 9, 2018
Contact
510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (706) 234-0081