J.L. Atkins, Jr., age 75 of Gaylesville, passed away Saturday, July 27th at his residence.

A memorial service will be held 11: AM Friday, August 2nd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel

Survivors include a son, Mitchell Atkins of Resaca, GA; sisters, Kim Miller of Cedar Bluff, LeAnn Cargile of Silver Creek, GA, Trisha Mobbs of Gaylesville; brother, Joe Atkins of Forney; sister, Shirley Ray of Forney; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Waters.

Mr. Atkins was a native of Kennesaw, GA, and was the son of the late J.L. and Dora Ann Crawford Atkins.

The family request potted plants only.