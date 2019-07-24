IVALINE MCCARY, age 85, of Saratoga Way, Summerville, Georgia passed away Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, in a Rome Hospital. A native of Cherokee County, Georgia, she was born on April 15th 1934 to the late Reuben Thomas and Laura Jane Gamble McCary. She was a Paralegal for Life of Georgia.

Surviving are sister, Dorothy (Roy) Robertson. Several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 25th at 2 P.M from the J.D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hayes officiating, interment in the Summerville Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be David Morgan, Donnie McCary, Kyle Hughes, Charles Lineberger,

The Family will receive friends Thursday, July 25th, from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Ivaline McCary who passed away Tuesday.