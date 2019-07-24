Harold Gene Rogers, age 55, of Centre, Alabama, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 in UAB Medical Center, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gene was born January 16, 1964, in Cherokee County, Alabama, a son of the late Shelton Rogers, and Betty Gaddison Rogers Bowman. He was of the Baptist Faith. Gene was preceded in death by brother, Shelton “June Bug” Rogers, Jr. son in law, Brandon Waddell,.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Rhinehart Rogers, son, Wesley Gene Rogers, Centre; daughter, Lisa Denise (Chris) Vaughn, Centre; granddaughter, Chloe Ann Michelle Waddell, brother, Timmy Rogers, Centre; chosen sons, Zach Hampton, Wade Hunter, DeWayne Rogers, chosen daughters, Megan Clifton, Kristyn Hunter, April Rogers, chosen granddaughter, Maycee Clifton, Sydney Clifton, Autumn Hunter, chosen grandsons, Coleman Hunter, Easton Hunter, Gunner Rogers, and Gage Rogers, several nieces and nephew also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. (Ga. Time) Thursday July 25, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Harold O’Neal, officiating. Interment will follow in Heborn of Key Cemetery, Centre, Al. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. (Ga. Time) Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Roger Edgeworth, Chris Vaughn, DeWayne Rogers, Wade Hunter, Zach Hampton, Timmy Rogers, Alan Peek, and JoJo Golden.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.