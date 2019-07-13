Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Cherokee County Animal Control officers spent Thursday afternoon investigating an animal cruelty case in the Gaylesville community.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, two individuals were charged with animal cruelty and interfering with governmental operations.

The Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control seized several canines, goats, and a horse that were found to be neglected and in unfit conditions.

Roseanna Faye Mills, 52, and Dawson Michael Baxter, 21, both of Gaylesville, were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office investigators and Cherokee County Animal Control.

WEIS radio