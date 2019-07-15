Keeping yourself and the kids entertained without spending too much is a tough task these days. So, I went looking for ways to spend less and still have fun. Call me old school, but my search led me straight to the public library.

I was shocked to find so many entertaining (and free) things to do:

  • Free Wi-Fi 
  • Download free audio books to your ipod or computer here
  • Access to DVDs
  • Access to books on CD
  • Public Computers
  • Free Zoo Atlanta Family Pass with valid library card. Some rules apply, find out more here: http://shrls.org/zoo-pass/

The library also offers fun for the kids – especially during the summer.

Kids can pick up a timesheet to keep up with how much they are reading. There are prizes (lots of free food) for reading 2 hours, 20 hours, and everything in between!

The Library is also hosting a summer full of workshops and special presentations for kids:

  • Arts and crafts
  • Talent shows
  • Scavenger hunts
  • Contests in writing and coloring
  • Puppets
  • Story Hour

So, go to the library, enjoy, be entertained, and don’t spend any money!