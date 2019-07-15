Keeping yourself and the kids entertained without spending too much is a tough task these days. So, I went looking for ways to spend less and still have fun. Call me old school, but my search led me straight to the public library.

I was shocked to find so many entertaining (and free) things to do:

Free Wi-Fi

Download free audio books to your ipod or computer here

Access to DVDs

Access to books on CD

Public Computers

Free Zoo Atlanta Family Pass with valid library card. Some rules apply, find out more here: http://shrls.org/zoo-pass/

The library also offers fun for the kids – especially during the summer.

Kids can pick up a timesheet to keep up with how much they are reading. There are prizes (lots of free food) for reading 2 hours, 20 hours, and everything in between!

The Library is also hosting a summer full of workshops and special presentations for kids:

Arts and crafts

Talent shows

Scavenger hunts

Contests in writing and coloring

Puppets

Story Hour

So, go to the library, enjoy, be entertained, and don’t spend any money!