Floyd Health System made Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2019.

The rankings are based on a survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people. Floyd Health System employs over 3,200 people and serves a six-county area.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to other job seekers. Participants also were asked to evaluate other employers either positively or negatively. In addition, participants were asked 35 questions about work-related topics such as working conditions, salary and potential for development.

“I’ve been at Floyd for 44 years. The people here are my family,” said Konda Dizon, Clinical Manager of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Floyd Medical Center. “Floyd has been good to me as an employee. Their benefits are great. They want to hear what employees have to say and always try to make improvements that would make our job setting better. Floyd also focuses on quality care. I know that if I bring my family here, the staff will provide the best care they can. And Floyd makes sure we have the supplies and equipment we need to do our job. Floyd listens and truly cares for you as an employee,”

“Floyd is a great place to work,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and CEO. “This recognition by a highly respected magazine like Forbes reflects the efforts we have made over the years to be the health care employer of choice in our region. Floyd also regularly surveys employees and has historically ranked in the top 10% in the nation in engagement and satisfaction.”

Five other Georgia hospital-related employers were ranked in the magazine – Piedmont Healthcare, Emory Healthcare, Shepherd Center, Phoebe Putney Health System and Houston Healthcare. The list included a total of 56 Georgia employers.