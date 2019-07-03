Sheriff Tim Burkhalter has established a Gang Unit for the Floyd

County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to be as proactive as possible when it

comes to protecting our community. I believe forming a unit to track,

monitor, and combat gangs in Floyd County will help us to fight back

against the recent increase in violent gang related activity. We are eager to

continue working with the Rome City Police Department, Floyd County

Police Department, and other agencies to fight this problem.” said Sheriff

Burkhalter.



The new unit is composed of deputies from both Field Operations and

the Jail Division. Corporal Chris Parton, Deputy Jamison Johnston, Deputy



Josh Wright, and Jail Officer Blake Heptinstall currently make up the FCSO

Gang Unit. All members have been through Gang Investigator Training and

will attend additional training to insure that they stay current with all the

legal updates for successful prosecution of gang related crimes. Another

source of information will be through the Georgia Gang Investigators

Association which allows for information sharing between agencies

statewide.



Earlier this week, our Gang Unit charged multiple individuals with

Participating in Criminal Gang Activity, as well as other charges, for an

incident that occurred in the Floyd County Jail last Thursday, June 27th ,In this situation, a group of known gang members attacked or assisted in the attack on an individual in a Maximum Security cell block. A

conviction of this felony charge carries a possible sentence of 5 – 20 years

as well as fines to be determined at sentencing. This sentence would be in

addition to any other sentence from subsequent charges related to the

same incident.



If you have any information about gang activity in your area, you can

contact our Gang Unit at (706) 291-4111 ext. 8824 and ask for one of the

deputies listed earlier. All information can be given anonymously.