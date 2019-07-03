Sheriff Tim Burkhalter has established a Gang Unit for the Floyd
County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to be as proactive as possible when it
comes to protecting our community. I believe forming a unit to track,
monitor, and combat gangs in Floyd County will help us to fight back
against the recent increase in violent gang related activity. We are eager to
continue working with the Rome City Police Department, Floyd County
Police Department, and other agencies to fight this problem.” said Sheriff
Burkhalter.
The new unit is composed of deputies from both Field Operations and
the Jail Division. Corporal Chris Parton, Deputy Jamison Johnston, Deputy
Josh Wright, and Jail Officer Blake Heptinstall currently make up the FCSO
Gang Unit. All members have been through Gang Investigator Training and
will attend additional training to insure that they stay current with all the
legal updates for successful prosecution of gang related crimes. Another
source of information will be through the Georgia Gang Investigators
Association which allows for information sharing between agencies
statewide.
Earlier this week, our Gang Unit charged multiple individuals with
Participating in Criminal Gang Activity, as well as other charges, for an
incident that occurred in the Floyd County Jail last Thursday, June 27th ,In this situation, a group of known gang members attacked or assisted in the attack on an individual in a Maximum Security cell block. A
conviction of this felony charge carries a possible sentence of 5 – 20 years
as well as fines to be determined at sentencing. This sentence would be in
addition to any other sentence from subsequent charges related to the
same incident.
If you have any information about gang activity in your area, you can
contact our Gang Unit at (706) 291-4111 ext. 8824 and ask for one of the
deputies listed earlier. All information can be given anonymously.