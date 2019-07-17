Floyd County Magistrate Court Judge Gene Richardson has announced that he is doing away with the constable position effective September 1, 2019.

Constables are used to aide the local sheriffs office in handling security, warrants, writs and evictions.

The move will eliminate three jobs as well as increase the amount of work for local sheriff deputies.

Richardson is quoted by the RNT, “I’ve been looking at it for about a year. The sheriff’s office is a law agency trained to do all that. We are a court.”