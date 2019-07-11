With the City of Euharlee, the Euharlee Historical Society, Inc. is organizing a fundraiser to place a series of American flags, flanking both sides of the road, through the historic district of Euharlee from the Welcome Center and History Museum to the famous covered bridge.

These flags will be placed in honor of veterans of all five branches of the US Armed Services, living or deceased, during the week leading up to Veterans Day.

The Veterans Walk of Honor has been organized to celebrate the service of our veterans who reside in the area. It will be held the Saturday before Veterans Day, November 9th, 2019, within Euharlee’s historic district and will consist of US military veterans and family who are encouraged to walk (or ride if necessary) from the Masonic Lodge to the History Museum where there will be a special exhibit of militaria and discussion.

We wish to flank both sides of the historic district of Covered Bridge Road with 3’x5’ American flags on 10’ flag poles. These flags will then be used in the same fashion for all local and national patriotic celebrations and/or remembrances such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, September 11th, and Veterans Day.

The Euharlee Stars and Stripes Project is asking for donations in increments of $50. These donations will help fund the EHS scholarship, vibrant high quality 3’x5’ nylon all-weather American flags, 10’ galvanized flag poles, and metal plaques to be placed at the foot of each flag with the honoree and donor’s name on it.

You may download the donation form here or pick one up at the Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum.

