Edna Mae Fugate Jackson, age 92, of Rome passed away Monday July 15, 2019 in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Jackson was born October 1, 1926 to the late William Ellis Fugate and Birdie Fugate. She worked at Belk’s for many years and was also a homemaker. Mrs. Jackson was also the church pianist. She was preceded in death by her husband Boyd Jackson on August 29, 1995, her parents, son: Paul Jackson, sisters: Eva, Virginia, and Elizabeth.

Survivors include children: David (Krista) Jackson, and Joyce Jackson, both of Rome; grandchildren: Heather (Davie) Crawford, Kennesaw GA., Jennifer (Trevor) Tallman, Virginia Beach, VA., Laura (Scott) Nickelson, Rome, GA.; great grandchildren: Dylan Jackson, Rome GA., Lucas Tallman, Virginia Beach, VA., Emma Tallman, Virginia Beach, VA.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Dillard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.