The City of Rome’s Office of Downtown Development invites you to the Town Green this Saturday, July 6th, for a FREE concert featuring Ashland Craft.

Ashland Craft is a country music singer/ songwriter from Piedmont, South Carolina. In 2017, she competed on NBC’s hit television show “The Voice” where she finished as a top 10 finalist, as a member of Team Miley. She is now traveling with her band and has opened for artists such as Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Scotty McCreery, Craig Campbell, William Michael Morgan, LANCO. Most recently, she opened up for Luke combs here in Rome!

The concert will be from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and the stage will be located at the Town Green. Feel free to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. No outside coolers or drinks allowed. Downtown restaurants and the Forum River Center will have armbands for those wishing to take alcoholic beverages to the concert.

Parking will be free at the 4th Ave. deck all day, as well as the 3rd Ave. deck. We encourage you to support downtown businesses by eating, utilizing services, and shopping downtown.

Downtown Rome Saturdays are a full season of free, family-friendly events on the first Saturday of every month May-September. These free events are made possible thanks to the generous support of our Downtown Business and property owners.

Keep up with Downtown Rome on social media (@DowntownRomeGA). For questions, please contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email[email protected].