According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a Centre man was arrested on Independence Day for promoting prison contraband and DUI.

Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Nick Vaughn observed a motorist throw contraband out to inmates who were erecting flags on Highway 411 for the avenue of flags. Cpl. Vaughn stopped the driver, 39 year-old Michael G. Brown, and arrested the him for third degree promoting prison contraband and DUI.

Brown was transported to the Cherokee County Dete