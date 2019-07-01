The City of Rome has released the proposed tax millage rates for 2019. The proposed combined rates for the City Government and City Schools of 27.536 will result in no increase of millage rates from the prior year but will be 1.8% (.486 mills) over the calculated rollback rate of 27.05.

The estimated City and City school tax for a current $125,000 market valued home would have been $1,377 in 2018, would be estimated at $1,377 for 2019 and at the 2019 rollback rate would be estimated at $1,353.

The City will hold three public hearings on these rates, with the first Public Hearing to be held at the City Commission meeting on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Additional public hearings will be held on July 18th, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sam King room, and on July 22nd, at the City Commission meeting. The millage rate will be adopted at the July 22nd meeting. All concerned citizens are invited to attend these public hearings.

For questions related to the public hearings, contact Sheree Shore, City of Rome Finance Director at 706-236-4420.

