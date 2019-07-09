Chieftains Museum is honored to work with the Northeast Georgia History Center to highlight an often- forgotten part of Cherokee history—the legal aspects of Indian Removal.

The result of this partnership is a new traveling exhibit, “’It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia. This panel exhibit explores the legal arguments for and against the removal of the Cherokee in Georgia, illustrating the lengths that the United States and state governments would go to remove native people from their homeland.

Featured in the exhibit are three Supreme Court cases that paved the way for Cherokee Removal from Georgia—Georgia v. Tassel, Cherokee Nation v. Georgia, and Worcester v. Georgia. All three of these cases illustrated the divergent opinions on the rights of Cherokees living in Georgia and explain a pattern of rulings that helped influence the approval of the Treaty of New Echota that led to the loss of homes, lives, and property for the Cherokee in the east.

The exhibit is funded through a grant from the Georgia Humanities Council to travel throughout the state and was created through a partnership with Glen Kyle, Executive Director of the Northeast Georgia History Center located at Brenau University in Gainesville, and Chieftains Museum Executive Director, Heather Shores.

“’It is impossible to destroy men with more respect for the laws of humanity’: Court Cases of Cherokee Removal in Georgia” will be on display at Chieftains Museum from July 24th through September 6th. Visitors to the museum can view this exhibit as part of their regular museum admission; $5 for adults, $3 for seniors age 62+ and $2 for students. The museum is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm with the exceptions of holidays or special events.

The traveling exhibition is part of a series of programs by Chieftains Museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Major Ridge coming to the house that is now the museum. Members of the museum will receive special benefits for each event in 2019. Memberships start at $20 for students and memberships can be purchased at the museum, over the phone, via regular mail, or on the museum’s website.

For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.