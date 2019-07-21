Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host an evening of food and fun at the annual Low Country Boil & Barbeque event scheduled for Friday, August 9th at the Palladium located at 69 Church Street in Rome at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The event is generously sponsored by Sweet P’s at the Palladium.

Doors open for the event at 6:30pm, which features an open bar and an all-you-can-eat buffet of low country boil and barbeque provided by The Season Events Catering served at 7:30pm. The local bluegrass band The Barbaric Yawps will provide musical entertainment during dinner.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of live and silent auction items at the event. Silent auction items will be awarded “raffle style,” with participants purchasing raffle tickets that will be drawn for the various prizes. The live auction will be led by auctioneers Lynn Dempsey and Doug Walker again this year.

Live auction items include a stay for 4 nights for up to 8 people in a 3 BR/3BA beach house in Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, FL. The house is on the bay with beach across the street and includes an elevator, glass porch, screened porch, WiFi, cable, is pet friendly, and has a dock. Another live auction item is a private 3-hour restaurant tour of an Atlanta neighborhood with a professional food expert for up to 5 people. The winner can choose from The Beltline, Inman Park, West Midtown, or The Battery. Each tour stop will feature 2-3 iconic dishes. This is a perfect introduction to the Atlanta food scene and food photos will be taken and shared with the group. This package also includes a $100 gift card. This personalized tour plan will include a list of all the places you’ll eat, the dishes each restaurant is known for, and background about the chef or restaurant.

Tickets for the Low Country Boil event are $80 for individuals, with tables for 8 available at $640. Portions of each event ticket sale are tax-deductible. The Low Country Boil & Barbeque is sponsored by the Friends of Chieftains Museum with all proceeds benefiting the museum.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.

Credit and debit cards will be accepted in addition to checks and cash.