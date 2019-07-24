A Summerville couple were arrested on Tuesday afternoon of this week after a tip to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office about possible drug activity on Brooks Road.

– Photo & Map: Google Maps

Deputy Gary Campbell with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office told WZQZ news that he received a tip about a couple that were believed to be selling drugs from their home which is located between Oakhill-Alpine Road and L.M. Thomas Road.

Campbell said that when they arrived at the residence in question around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon, officers found fifteen marijuana plants growing near the house and four pounds of marijuana inside the house that was processed and ready for resale. In all the plants weighed 18 pounds, according to Campbell.

– Deputy Nick Robinson with plants / Confiscated marijuana plants & marijuana packaged for resale

Fifty-two-year-old David Wayne Nichols and fifty-one-year-old Kimberley Darlene Nichols were taken into custody. Both were charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and marijuana trafficking. David Nichols was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

From AM 1180