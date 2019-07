Joshua Steven Clifton, 38 of Centre, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he stole numerous items from a locatiion on Alabama Highway.

Reports said that Clifton stole brass fittings, radiators, electric motors, transmissions, scaffolding and other building materials that totaled over $30,000.

Police stated that the theft occurred back on March 4th.

Clifton is charged with felony theft by taking.