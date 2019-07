William Daniel Travis Rowell, 38 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after he allegedly took a 31 year-old woman hostage at his home back on June 23rd.

Reports said that 911 was called around 10:30 pm to the home on Denton Road to a woman being held at knife point.

Police added that Rowell eventually surrounded without incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct and obstruction.