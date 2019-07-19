Michael Lamar Alley, 22 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome after police found cocaine in the floorboard of his car while being stopped for driving on an expired tag.

Alley is charged with possession of cocaine, driving on an expired tag and probation violation.

A passenger in the vehicle, Chad Dewayne Tidmore, 30 of Summerville, was also arrested. Reports stated that Tidmore also gave police a fake name and date of birth while being questioned.

He was charged with possession of cocaine and giving false information to police.