Cassandra Marie “Cassie” Rayburn, age 48, of Rome passed away Monday July 8, 2019 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Rayburn was born on August 8, 1970 in Gordon County. For over 20 years she managed Just Kids learning center, and also worked in nutrition at Coosa High School. She was preceded in death by her father: Frier David O’Berry Jr. and brother: Randy Dewayne O’Berry.

Survivors include her husband: Ted Marvin Rayburn, Jr.; son: Robert Jesse Rayburn, of Vinings, Ga.; daughters: Ashley (Joseph) Devine, of Calhoun, Trista (Blake) Lambert, of Rome, Kaetlin Rayburn, Brittany Rayburn, and Hannah Rayburn, all of Silver Creek; mother and step father: Sandra (Dwight) Pratt; grandchildren: Kylee Devine, Cooper Rayburn, Eleanor Rayburn, Noah Lambert, and Ely Lambert; niece: Lisa Marie O’Berry; nephew: Cody Dewayne O’Berry; aunts, uncles, and cousins also suvive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Terpening officiating. Interment will follow in East view Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Fred Cronon, Stan Reynolds, David Pearson, Joey Hazelwood, Michael Jones, Jason Fuller, and Steven Reynolds.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Rayburn.