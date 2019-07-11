The Berry College summer market on Saturday, July 20, will feature more than 60 vendors with products ranging from fresh cut flowers and banana pecan bread to Angus beef and handmade wood décor.

The market will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Ford buildings and is hosted by the Berry College Student Enterprise Program, a collective of student-run businesses that foster an entrepreneurial spirit. Ten student enterprises will be present, selling items such as artisan cheese and handmade skincare products.

The Berry College Middle and Elementary School will also host a kids station with attractions such as hands-on science experiments and face painting. There will be a bouncy house and Angus beef hamburger plates as well.

“We are excited to once again provide a platform for the Berry enterprises, local vendors, and student entrepreneurs alike,” said Faythe Choate, Enterprise events coordinator. “This event serves as a hub for creativity, community, and fun.”

For more information about the Berry Enterprise Program and the market, including vendor highlights, go to www.facebook.com/berrycollegestudententerprises.