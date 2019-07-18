The Bartow County Commissioner has tentatively adopted the 2019 millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 5.91 percent for unincorporated Bartow County and 7.40 percent for incorporated Bartow County. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this proposed tax increase to be held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, located in the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 West Cherokee Avenue, Cartersville, Georgia on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.



A third and final public hearing on this tax increase will be held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, located in the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 West Cherokee Avenue, Cartersville, Georgia on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.01 mills for unincorporated Bartow County, an increase of 0.5 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.51 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $35.00 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $35.00. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 10.30 mills for incorporated Bartow County, an increase of 0.71 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 9.59 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $49.70 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $49.70.

The proposed millage rates for 2019 are the same as for 2018. The increase in overall anticipated taxes is due to increases in the digest caused by additions and reassessments.