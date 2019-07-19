An Armuchee man was arrested twice in one day this week – for the same violation.

Docket records from the Chattooga County Jail show that forty-six-year-old Bradley Thomas Hansard of a Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee address was stopped by Summerville Police around shortly before 1 PM on Sunday and was arrested for driving with suspended or revoked license.

A little over eight hours later, Hansard was stopped by a Chattooga County Deputy in the area of Highway 27 and Mountain View Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop after he noticed that the Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Hansard failed to stop at a stop sign. When the deputy spoke with Mr. Hansard he discovered that the man’s drivers license had been suspended for failure to appear.

Hansard was once again arrested for driving on suspended or revoked license and booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

from AM1180