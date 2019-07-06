After 70 years of marriage, Mr. Charles Richard “Snook” Smith, 91, and his wife Mrs. Jo Gray Smith, 90, both passed away of natural causes this week in Rome.

Mr. Smith passed away on Sunday around noon with his wife passing away on Wednesday around 3 pm.

The couple was married on January 14, 1949.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Jo was born May 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Henry Clay Gray, Sr., and Dillie Wilkie Moore Gray. She graduated from Model High School in 1948. She was a homemaker and housewife who loved cooking, sewing and fishing. Jo cherished the times she could spend with family and especially at Snook’s side.

Mr. Smith was born in Calhoun, GA, on April 6, 1928, a son of the late Lawrence Barton Smith and Lois Eunice Woods Smith. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of his life and was a 1948 graduate of Model High School. He had served in the United Sates Marine Corp Reserve. Prior to retirement, “Snook” was associated with General Electric of Rome for many years. He was a devout member of Shannon United Methodist Church and a member of the Rome Woodcarving Club. “Snook” loved camping and fishing and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed watching old western television shows especially Gunsmoke. “Snook” was an humble man who was excellent at woodcarving, and he never thought of himself as the master artist he really was. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Thomas and Charlotte Carnes, and two brothers, Harrison Smith and Edgar Smith.

The couple is survived by two daughters, Janet Smith (special friend, Dudley Rush), and Susan (Tommy) Stephens; two grandchildren, Richard J. “Richie” (Alice) Stephens and Lisa (Nathan) Faircloth; three great-grandchildren, Arielle Faircloth, Natalie Faircloth and Clara York. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.