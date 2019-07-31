wo individuals have been arrested and a third suspect is being sought in connection to a drive by shooting occurring on Monday night at a residence off of Powell Drive in Centre.

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, Investigators followed up on information that led them to an individual in DeKalb County where they recovered a handgun used in the shooting.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 19 year old Bret Mika Lawless of Collinsville and 23 year old Dru Alexander Handy of Leesburg on charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building. Both were booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon where they remain on a $15,000 bond.

Chief Blankenship said that a third suspect has been identified and that a warrant for his arrest will be issued on the same charges.

According to Chief Blankenship the incident is believed to be the result of a dispute over a social media post. Blankenship said police believe this incident is related to a similar incident that occurred back in May at a location on College Street in Centre.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Chief Blankenship said that he would like to thank the JSU Center For Applied Forensics and Leesburg Police Investigator Jamie Chatman for their assistance in the case.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED|

The Centre Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in regard to a Drive-By Shooting that occurred off of Powell Drive in Centre Monday night.

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, the incident took place at approximately 11:20pm – fortunately, no one was injured. The matter is under investigation by the Centre PD, with assistance from the JSU Center for Applied Forensics and Leesburg Police Investigator Jamie Chatman.

From WEIS radio