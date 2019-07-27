A 64 year old Centre man is behind bars on charges he sexually abused a 6 year old girl.

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship said the offense was reported by the victim’s mother on Tuesday (July, 23rd) when she provided a statement related to the offense to Centre Police Investigators.

After a follow up with the District Attorney’s Office and the Children’s Advocacy Center, Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga was able to obtain a Warrant for Curtis Lee Johnson of Centre.

According to Chief Blankenship, Mayorga along with Officer Emily Troxtel arrested Johnson on Friday at his residence without incident. Johnson is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 years Old. Blankenship said that additional charges are pending in the case. Due to the sensitive nature of the case no other information is being released.

From WEIS radio