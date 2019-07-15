High School Leadership Rome is a premier eight-month leadership training program organized by the Rome Floyd Chamber for rising high school sophomores and juniors from city, county, and private schools in Rome and Floyd County who demonstrate leadership qualities. This program helps to develop and educate future leaders on the opportunities available for careers and the diverse range of businesses within Rome and Floyd County, and the ways in which the varying sectors compliment and affect the community as a whole.

The following 15 students have been invited to participate in High School Leadership Rome XXXII and represent the four Floyd County high schools:

Armuchee High School Hannah Dellis Noah Hood Gavin McClellen Hayle Singleton

Coosa High School Chloe Vann

Model High School Carrie Reese Elizabeth Getchell Pierce Fincher Riley Dooley

Pepperell High School Micole Sy Emma Clarke Eva Ellenburg Hannah Nash Kaitlyn Morgan Lisa Saunders



The participants will meet and learn from business and community leaders through scheduled tours, visits and interactive presentations in the fields of:

Communications & Media

Economic Development & Economic Impacts

Education

Healthcare & Wellness

Innovation

Public Safety & Local Government

Quality of Life

Servant Leadership & Volunteerism

Transportation & Industry

Discover the diverse range of career opportunities available in Rome and Floyd County and ways in which the various sectors affect the community

Build camaraderie with students from every school and discover the benefits of having a culture of cooperation within the community

Gain an awareness of the need for servant leadership

Graduates of High School Leadership Rome understand what a leader is, are aware of issues facing the community and ways in which leaders find solutions to these issues. High School Leadership Rome is supported by Leadership Rome Alumni who serve as volunteer coordinators and shadows for each session during a program year. Floyd County Schools congratulates and wishes the best of luck to all participants as they develop strong leadership skills and learn more about Rome and Floyd County with local business leaders!

Information contributed by Rome Floyd Chamber