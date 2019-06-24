A Piedmont woman has been charged in connection with several vehicles that were broken into in the Tate’s Chapel Community. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, several credit cards were stolen from the vehicles earlier this month.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained warrants for Amanda N. Bradley, 24, for three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Bradley was arrested on June 20th in Delaware County, Ohio. She is being held there on Ohio charges and will be extradited back to Cherokee County upon release from Ohio. The case remains under investigation which could lead more charges.