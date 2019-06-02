The 2019 Wings Over North Georgia air show scheduled for Aug 31 – Sept 1 (Labor Day Weekend) has announced its official cancellation. All tickets purchased for the 2019 event will be refunded through our ticketing agency, ETIX. All reserved camping and vendor fees will be refunded through the air show office.

The eighth annual Wings Over North Georgia Air show will take place October 24-25, 2020.

The event next year will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headlining act. Additional performers along with ticket and air show information will be made available later this fall.

The Thunderbirds have performed during two previous Wings Over North Georgia Air Show events. Due to the size of the existing runway, they have staged the aircraft and operated from a remote location. With the anticipated completion of the runway extension at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport, the Thunderbirds will be hosted for the first time at the air show venue during the 2020 event providing a better experience for air show spectators and the jet demonstration team.