Wilma Dean Colston, 90, of Calhoun, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Sugar Valley on November 29, 1928, daughter of the late Charlie and Mazie Adams Dean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Terrell Colston; and her brother, Charles “Junior” Dean.

Wilma was retired from Calhoun Watch Shop. She was a member of New Town Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Bobbie Colston; her daughter, Connie Colston Lom; her grandchildren, Colby Colston, Derek Colston, Jacob Colston, Sara Hayes, Taylor Lom, Eric Reonas, and Crystal Holt; and her great-grandchildren, Darian, Layton, Christina, and Christopher.

Services to honor the life of Wilma Dean Colston will be held Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Hare and Rev. Tom Dooley officiating. Music will be arranged by the New Town Baptist Church Trio. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 10th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.