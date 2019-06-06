Tommy Michael Thornton “White Mike”, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week by Floyd County Sheriff Deputies in Adairsville after a week long search.

Police stated that Thornton was observed on Facebook Live to be in possession of a gun, which was located in his wristband. Thornton has been a convicted felon since 2004. That incident occurred back on May 19th.

Reports said that Thornton had told police that he would come turn himself in at the Floyd County Law Enforcement Center back on May 29th, but failed to show. It was later discovered that Thornton had left the county in order to avoid arrest.

Thornton is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.