Vernon Ray Walters, age 84, of Rome passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Walters was born on August 13, 1934 in Chattooga County, GA. to the late Clyde Henry Walters and Mary Lee Gossett Walters Gravely. Vernon worked at Inland Rome for over 50 years as an electrician, as well volunteered with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve officer. He then moved on to be with the City of Rome Police department for over 30 years where he served the community of Floyd County and the City of Rome. Mr. Walters is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Lorene Howell Walters to whom he married March 7, 1953; his parents; and his son in law Robert Abrams.

Survivors include sons: John Steven (Tammy) Walters Sr., James Dyer “Jim” Walters, both of Rome; daughter: Mary Denise Abrams, of Canton; brother: Clyde Terry (Annie) Walters, of Jacksonville, North Carolina five grandchildren: Bob (Heather) Abrams, of Canton, Richard (Rebekah) Abrams, of Rockmart, Joe Abrams, of Rome, Brittany (Zach) Pledger, of Rome, Steven Walters, of Rome; great grandchildren: Peyton, Grant, Harrison Abrams, all of Rockmart; Lexi, Preston Abrams, both of Canton; Silas, Rory, Indy Pledger, all of Rome; favorite companion: “Britty”; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Friday June 7, 2019 in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M. on Friday June 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Bob Abrams, Richard Abrams, Joe Abrams, Steven Walters, Grant Abrams, and Zach Pledger.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.