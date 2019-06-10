Summer is here, and, if you’re anything like me, the beach is calling your name. Also, if you’re like me, you might realize you can’t exactly afford going to the beach this summer. If that’s the case, I have some tips for how you can have a fun vacation without going into debt.

Don’t go to the super popular destinations. When you think of vacation, there are probably several places that immediately come to mind: New York? Miami Beach? Europe? Though these are all great vacation destinations, looking beyond these can save you a lot. Find a beach that isn’t quite as popular, and you might find out that you save money and get the added benefit of a far-less-crowded beach! If you’re hoping to visit a fun city and do some sightseeing, try visiting a closer city, like Chattanooga, or planning a day trip to Atlanta!

Start saving as soon as possible. If you always take your vacation over the summer, you should definitely have a place in your budget for that specific purpose. If you haven’t been saving yet but need a few days away, start setting money aside now. Make sure your other expenses are covered and then forgo any random purchases for a few weeks in order to save up a bit for your trip. Put a picture of your vacation destination on your fridge or in your wallet so you can be reminded of it when you consider buying things you don’t really need.

Take a weekend trip rather than a full week. Sure, we all know long vacations are better than short ones, but we also know that short vacations are better than no vacations. If you just can’t swing a full week away right now, take a long weekend trip somewhere not too far away and enjoy the time you have. A little relaxation is still relaxation, and it won’t cost you nearly as much money.

Take Dave’s advice. Dave Ramsey has some great tips and tricks on how to make this vacation the best, things to budget for while getting ready for your vacation, and how to go on vacation even when you’re trying to get out of debt.