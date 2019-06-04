Joshua Britt Warnock, 41 of Trion, was jailed in Rome this week after he allegedly attempted to smuggle five cans of Grizzly Winter Green snuff into the Floyd County Prison.

Reports said that Warnock conspired with another to purchase the snuff and place it outside the Department of Family and Children’s Service so that he could sneak it into the prison.

The snuff was found near the wood line of the property back on December 29th.

Warnock was transported from the Coffee Correctional Facility to face the charge.

He is charged with items prohibited by an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.