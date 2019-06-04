A Chattooga County man, identified as 27 year-old Jared Holt, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 27 near the Floyd-Polk County Line Saturday.

Reports said that the 27-year-old Summerville man lost control of his 1994 Chevy Silverado truck as he was heading towards Cedartown.

Police said that Holt’s truck tires came off the road and apparently over corrected. The truck then crossed the median and began to roll.



The truck crossed the opposite lanes of traffic before coming to a stop.



The police report states speed was a contributing factor in the accident