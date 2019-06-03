A Rome teen that is in the Floyd County Jail on a murder charge is now facing additonal charges after he was found with numerous shanks.

Keilan Orr,, 19, was allegedly found with two shanks that were three to four inches long in his cell.

Orr is charged with two counts unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon by a jail inmate

On Wednesday July 25, 2018 at approximately 11:50 PM officers from the Rome Police Department responded to 814 Maple Ave in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they discovered the victim, 37 year old LaMario Majors, had been shot in his chest inside the residence. Mr. Majors was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators were called to investigate the incident and through evidence collected at the scene and witness testimony were able to identify 18 year old Keilan Orr as the shooter. Mr. Orr was located and arrested without incident several hours later. Mr. Orr was transported to the Floyd County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault.

On July 30, 2018 Mr. Majors died as a result of the shooting. Investigators charged Mr. Orr with Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He remains at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, please contact Investigator Corey Bowers at 706-238-5129.

Keilan Orr, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he shot another man at a home on Maple Street.

Reports said that the shooting occurred just before midnight on Wednesday.

Orr is charged with aggravated assault.