Cedric Orin Mills, 60 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he refused to identity himself to police before attempting to run away in an attempt to escape capture.

Reports said that after stopping and detaining Mills he was found to be in possession of a meth pipe containing the drug residue, a pipe containing cocaine and marijuana.

Mills is charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, obstruction and drugs not in original container.