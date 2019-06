Kennon Franklin Jackson, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him in possession of cocaine after being pulled over for a broken break light.

Reports said that Jackson dropped a glass smoking device containing cocaine, which nearly harmed a K9 deputy. A search of Jackson also led police to find a rock of cocaine.

Jackson is charged with possession of cocaine, abandonment of drugs, possession of drug related objects, brake lights and probation violation.